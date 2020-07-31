Check available number of coronavirus beds in government and private hospitals in Telangana

Around 14,799 beds were vacant in private and government hospital in Telangana for coronavirus patients. In government hospital alone, there are 6,164 vacant beds across the state. Meanwhile, the total number of beds available in corporate hospitals across the state is 2,527.

There are a total of 17,081 beds available in both private and government hospitals of which 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 oxygen beds, 1,616 oxygen beds.

Total beds in government and private teaching hospitals:

Isolation beds: 11,928 (available) 749 (occupied) 11,179 (vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 3,537 (available) 1,269 (occupied) 1,168 (vacant)

ICU beds: 1,616 (available) 264 (occupied) 1,352 (vacant)

Total: 17,081 (available) 2,282 (occupied) 14,799 (vacant)

Beds in government hospitals:

Isolation beds: 2,532 (Total); 749 (Occupied); 1,783 (Vacant)

Oxygen beds: 4,663 (total); 1,269 (Occupied); 3,394 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1,251 (total); 264 (Occupied); 987 (vacant)

Total: 8,446 (total); 2,282 (occupied); 6,164 (vacant)

Beds in private hospitals:

Isolation beds: 2,974 (Total); 1,668 (Occupied); 1,306 (Vacant)

Oxygen beds: 2,269 (total); 1,443 (Occupied); 826 (vacant)

ICU beds: 1166 (total); 771 (Occupied); 395 (vacant)

Total: 6409 (total); 3882 (occupied); 2527 (vacant)

The bed count for coronavirus patients have been increased with the launch of 100-bed hospital in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts by the Minister Harish Rao. The government set up the 100-bed hospitals to reduce the patients rush to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad which is turned as COVID-19 nodal centre. In Siddipet, the hospital is created in the area hospital of Siddipet while in Sangareddy, the hospital was set up in MNR medical college.

In Siddipet, minister Harish Rao sanctioned Rs 6.5 lakh to take up immediate repair works at the hospital. The 100-bed hospitals include 20 ICU beds and 10 beds with ventilator support.