Cheers for tipplers as beer prices come down by Rs 10 in Hyderabad

Beer price in Hyderabad: Cheers for the tipplers as beer prices in Telangana came down by Rs 10 due to the dip in the sales.

A GO has been issued by the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday reducing the beer prices by Rs 10. "After a thorough examination of the matter, the special excise cess on beer is reduced by Rs 10,"the GO stated. The orders have come into effect from Monday.





Last year, the government increased beer prices by Rs 30 and on some varieties, the price enhanced by Rs 50 which resulted in the drop in the sales. Many consumers also complained that the rise in the prices during the pandemic was making it difficult for them to purchase more than one bottle.

