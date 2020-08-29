Chennur MLA B Suman reviews Palle and Pattana Pragathi works

Hyderabad: Chennur MLA B Suman on Saturday reviewed the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi works with the Sarpanches of different villages in his constituency through tele-conference.

The Chennur MLA enquired about the works pertaining to dumping yard, Vaikuntadhamam, Harita Haram and NREGA etc. Recently, Suman had interacted with the municipal commissioners and asked about the steps taken by officials on Covid19, Pattana Pragathi, GIS survey, coordination with the agency and also the payment issues.

He asked the officials to release funds from Pattana Pragathi. He also reviewed solid waste management and water supply through Mission Bhagiratha, street lighting, action plan for the rainy season, and urban forestry. The MLA also sought suggestions from the municipal commissioners for reforms in the Municipality.