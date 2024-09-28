Chess champions rewarded

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a cash reward of Rs.25 lakh each for chess players Arjun and Harika on Friday, recognizing their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Arjun currently holds the world rank of 3, while Harika is ranked 11th.

Both the Indian men's and women's teams made history by winning team gold medals, with Arjun also securing an individual gold medal for India, enhancing the nation's reputation in the global chess arena.

During the felicitation ceremony, the CM emphasized that this recognition reflects the government's commitment to promoting and supporting excellence in sports, honoring the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes. The event was attended by State Agriculture Minister ThummalaNageswar Rao, MLA NayiniRajendher Reddy, Adviser Vema Narender Reddy, Sports Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy, and Sports MD SoniBala Devi, among others.