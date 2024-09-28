Live
- Aishwarya Rai Shines in Black at IIFA Awards 2024 with Daughter Aaradhya
- Navratri 2024: Kanya Puja Timings and Rituals for Ashtami and Navami
- Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rain Expected in AP for three days
- Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Time, and the Significance of Kheer
- Arc Browser Enhances Security with Bug Bounties and Transparent Bulletins
- IIFA Utsavam 2024: Stars Shine Bright on the Red Carpet - Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon and More
- Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts sizzle as England beat Australia by 186 runs in fourth ODI
- For the first time, full majority BJP govt will be formed in J&K: PM Modi
- India signs global ocean treaty to protect marine biodiversity on high seas
- Vodafone Idea Selects Nokia as Major 4G and 5G Partner in India
Just In
Chess champions rewarded
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a cash reward of Rs.25 lakh each for chess players Arjun and Harika on Friday, recognizing their...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a cash reward of Rs.25 lakh each for chess players Arjun and Harika on Friday, recognizing their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Arjun currently holds the world rank of 3, while Harika is ranked 11th.
Both the Indian men's and women's teams made history by winning team gold medals, with Arjun also securing an individual gold medal for India, enhancing the nation's reputation in the global chess arena.
During the felicitation ceremony, the CM emphasized that this recognition reflects the government's commitment to promoting and supporting excellence in sports, honoring the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes. The event was attended by State Agriculture Minister ThummalaNageswar Rao, MLA NayiniRajendher Reddy, Adviser Vema Narender Reddy, Sports Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy, and Sports MD SoniBala Devi, among others.