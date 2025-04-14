  • Menu
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes by garlanding his statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, along with several other leaders, accompanied the Chief Minister. The dignitaries collectively paid homage to Babasaheb, recalling his message of social equality and justice.

The event served as a reminder of Dr Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and his contributions towards building a more inclusive society.

