Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Starts Musi River Revitalization Yatra

Yadadri: Today marks the start of the Musi Punarujjeevana Sankalpa Yatra (Musi River Revitalization Yatra) in Yadadri district. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate in a series of events to highlight efforts toward the restoration and rejuvenation of the Musi River and review the ongoing development activities at the Yadagirigutta temple.

The day begins at 10:00 AM with the Chief Minister’s visit to the Yadagirigutta temple, where he will hold a review meeting regarding the progress of temple development projects. This review is expected to focus on improving infrastructure and facilities at the temple, which is a key religious and cultural site in the region.

In the afternoon, the Musi Punarujjeevana Sankalpa Yatra will officially start at 12:00 PM from Sangem. The foot march will cover a route along the Musi River canal, passing through Bheemapur, Dharmareddipally Canal, and continuing all the way to Nagireddipally. The purpose of the yatra is to raise awareness about the importance of river conservation and the revitalization of natural water bodies in the state.

At 4:30 PM, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address the public at Nagireddipally, sharing the government’s vision for the river’s revival and development plans for the surrounding areas. The speech will also highlight the importance of environmental sustainability and water management, which are central to the government's long-term objectives.

The Musi Punarujjeevana Sankalpa Yatra is expected to see widespread participation from local communities, environmentalists, and government officials, as part of ongoing efforts to restore the Musi River and improve the ecological health of the region.

This initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s broader environmental goals, including river conservation and enhanced water management systems across Telangana.

Events Include:

- 10:00 AM: Review meeting at Yadagirigutta Temple with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

- 12:00 PM: Start of Musi Punarujjeevana Sankalpa Yatra from Sangem.

- 4:30 PM: Public address by CM Revanth Reddy at Nagireddipally.