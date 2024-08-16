Chief Minister's Brother Visits Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: Jagadishwar Reddy, the brother of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, visited the revered shrine of Sri Jogulamba and Bala Brahmeswara Swamy in Alampur town, Jogulamba Gadwal district. During his visit, he performed special pujas to seek the blessings of the deities.



Upon his arrival at the temple, the Minister was warmly welcomed by the temple chairman, Executive Officer (EO), and priests with the traditional Poorna kumbham. The priests explained the significance of the temple and presented him with Teertha and Prasada .

Expressing his joy, Jagadishwar Reddy mentioned that it was a delightful experience to have the darshan of the goddess. He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the state's people, asking the goddess to ensure that they live without any hardships.