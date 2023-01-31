Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Secretariat inauguration, Formula E racing

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari discussed the security arrangements relating to Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on the 17th of February and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E racing to be held on the 11th of February at a high-level meeting at BRKR Bhavan today.



It was decided that traffic will not be allowed on the Telugu Thalli flyover to Khairathabad flyover and Mint compound to I-Max from February 5th in view of the prestigious Formula E race to be held on 11th February. The public will be informed about the alternative routes and be made ready to avoid delays in Secretariat works due to the Formula E race.

The meeting also decided to provide high-level security to the New Secretariat building to be inaugurated on the 17th of next month. The Police, R&B, GAD, Telangana Special Police and IT departments should work in close coordination. Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel will take care of the security of the Secretariat building.

The security equipment, such as baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners, etc., will be ready. The Secretariat complex which is spread over 28 acres has a built-up area of 9.42 sft Parking arrangements has provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers. Six Sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat. 300 CCTV cameras have been installed to oversee the security arrangements. A special command control room has been set up to oversee the security arrangements. Monitoring of visitors will be done through Special identity cards. Two fire Engines with 34 staff along with Fire Safety arrangements in the Secretariat building have been made.

Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged people. Visitors will be allowed on all floors except the 6th floor. Water Board has already arranged water supply while the sewerage works are in progress.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Special CS MAUD Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, R&B Secretary Srinivas Raju, CP CV Anand, SPF DG Umesh Sharaf, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Addl DG Intelligence Anil Kumar, R&B EinC Ganapathi Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.