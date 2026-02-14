Lakshadweep electorate stands at 57,607 after final roll publication

Kochi: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kavaratti, has announced the final publication of the Photo Electoral Rolls for 2026 in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, following a Special Intensive Revision conducted under the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The revision exercise, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, was carried out from December 16, 2025, to February 14, 2026. The final rolls were published on Saturday, February 14, after the disposal of claims and objections received during the revision period.

As per the final data, Lakshadweep’s total electorate stands at 57,607 voters, comprising 29,222 male voters and 28,385 female voters. There are no registered voters in the third gender category.

Notably, 1,268 electors fall within the 18-19 age group, reflecting fresh enrolments among first-time voters.

The final electoral rolls have been displayed at all polling stations across the Union Territory and will be available for public inspection at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers for seven days from February 14, excluding public holidays. The rolls can also be accessed online through the CEO’s official website.

First-time voters aged 18-19 who are yet to receive their Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), as well as existing electors who have sought corrections following migration, will receive their EPICs through Booth Level Officers at their residential addresses.

Eligible citizens who turned 18 on January 1, 2026, but could not apply during the revision, as well as those attaining 18 years on April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2026, may submit applications online via the ECI portal or mobile app, or offline through the concerned Booth Level Officer.

Appeals against decisions of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed before the District Magistrate, with a further appeal lying before the Chief Electoral Officer under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.



