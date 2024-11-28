Child marriage disrupts education, career opportunities

Nizamabad: IN response to the call from the Government of India, a rally, human chain, pledge, and awareness programme were organised under the slogan “Child Marriage Free India” by the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), District Women Empowerment Center, and ICDS Bodhan Project at the Government High School (Junior College) in Bodhan mandal on Wednesday.

The programme aimed to educate students about the consequences of child marriage.

During the event, District Mission Coordinator P Swapna from DHEW spoke about the health issues faced by young girls due to early marriages. She highlighted that early marriage can lead to health complications such as early pregnancies, increased risk of HIV, anemia, and fistula (a disease characterized by narrow tunnels).

Young girls who marry early often face domestic violence, harassment, and social isolation due to their lack of status, strength, and maturity. Child marriages significantly disrupt their education and future career opportunities, leading to prolonged poverty. This practice reinforces gender discrimination, health problems, and economic hardships, trapping them in a vicious cycle of neglect.

ICDS in-charge CDPO Radhika emphasised the importance of reporting any instances of child marriage and stressed the need for students to focus on their education and work towards their goals. She urged children to build trust with their parents and handle the responsibilities given to them.

The event saw participation from ICDS supervisors Aasia and Gopi Lakshmi, school principal Balachander, Anganwadi teachers Pushpa, Shyamala, Kalavathi, Jamuna, Rani, Kanis, Anis, and the students.