Children Celebrate Rakhi with CM Revanth Reddy After Hearing Loss Recovery

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy celebrated Rakhi with children who had recovered from hearing loss, thanks to surgeries provided by the state government. The children, along with their families, came to the Secretariat to tie rakhis on the Chief Minister as a way to show their thanks.

CM Revanth Reddy spoke at the event and said that no child in Telangana should go without the medical treatment they need, especially for hearing problems. He told officials to make sure that these children get the help they need, no matter the cost.

The families of the children thanked the Chief Minister for providing free surgeries that changed their lives. Doctors from Koti ENT Hospital, including Superintendent Anand Acharya and Dr. DK Veena, were also present.

Since taking office, Revanth Reddy has focused on helping children with hearing issues. Many Cochlear Implant surgeries have been done at Koti ENT Hospital in Hyderabad. The government is not only providing free surgeries and hearing aids but also giving children a year of special therapy to help them hear and speak better.