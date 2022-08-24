Child’s head gets stuck in cooking vessel in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: A little boy had to undergo hard times of his life after his head was stuck inside a cooking vessel. The video is circulating on the internet. The incident took place at Apparala village in Wanaparthy district. According to the sources, a boy's head accidentally got stuck inside a cooking vessel while playing with it.

After hearing the screams, the family members expressed worry and one of his neighbours rescued him by cutting the vessel with pliers after struggling for hours to remove the vessel. The boy cried for help and now netizens asking the parents to be alert while children playing with the vessels.