Chin up! Don’t take criticism seriously, Jagga tells Congmen

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy appealed to all Congress party leaders and activists not to take the recent criticisms made by some leaders from other communities in the Congress party against the Reddy community in the wrong way.

He said the greatness of Congress party was that it gives freedom to all to express their opinions openly. We should treat all remarks, good or otherwise as observation from other communities as remarks by our brothers. He called upon the rank and file not to misunderstand them or misinterpret their comments as attack on Congress party or a particular community.

He said the Reddy community in Telangana has always lived harmoniously with people of all castes and religions in villages, following a long-standing tradition of unity and friendship.

The Reddy community has always stood by the people from different communities whenever they faced difficulties or problemsand worked towards resolving their issues.

That is why, for so many years, the public has shown immense love and affection towards this community.There is no need to feel hurt by the words of a few individuals or to develop negative sentiments against the Congress party. Those who made certain remarks against the Reddy’s were from those who recently joined the party and they apparently do not have full understanding of the Congress culture. All those remarks should be taken as emotional outburst and not with any ill intent towards any community.

The Reddy community currently holds a leadership position in Telangana. It is important for all members of this community to remain broad-minded and patient, he added.