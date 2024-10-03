Chinna Bathukamma celebrated with gaiety

Karimnagar: For nine days from Petramavasya, the flower festival in Telangana, Bathukamma will be celebrated by women and youngsters amidst joy all over the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

On the first day, it is celebrated as Yengilipoola Bathukamma, second day as Atukula Bathukamma, third day as Mudha pappu Bathukamma, fourth day as Nanabiyyam Bathukkamma, fifth day as Atla Bathukamma, sixth day as Aligina Bathukamma, seventh day as Vepa Kayala Bathukamma, eighth day as Venne Mudhala Bathukamma, ninth day as Sadhula Bathukamma.

The festival was celebrated with joy among women of all ages, the bathukamma will be placed in the middle of a circle by singing songs and dancing to traditional tunes, by praying to the Goddess Gouramma by following the Telangana culture and rituals.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, participated in the celebrations at Chaitanyapuri Mahashakti Temple.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar celebrated the bathukamma at Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Ramnagar.

Women of Karimnagar town celebrated chinna Bathukamma in Vidyanagar, Santhosh Nagar, Ramnagar, Bhagatnagar, tower circle, Chaitanyapuri,Sapthagiri Colony and rural areas such as chintakunta, Bommakal.