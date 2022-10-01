Chiru inaugurates Allu studios at Gandipet, Allu Arjun thanks Megastar

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, megastar Chiranjeevi inaugurated Allu Studios spread over 10 acres at Gandipet here on Saturday. It was set up with state-of-the-art technologies. Family members of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and producer Bobby Allu, Allu Sirish and noted producer Allu Aravind graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi recalled his association with his late father-in-law Ramalingaiah and said that among all actors only a few will be remembered. He appreciated Allu family for walking successfully in the footsteps of Ramalingaiah. Chiranjeevi credited his rise in Telugu film industry to his father-in-law.

Allu Arjun thanked Chiranjeevi for inaugurating Allu Studios. "My grandfather's birth centenary day is a special to me," he mentioned and said that studio was not set up to earn profits but to fulfil his grandpa's aim. He expressed gratitude to mega and Allu fans. Allu Aravind and others also spoke.