Choppadandi MLA visits houses to hand over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Karimnagar: We have read many times that beneficiaries receiving the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques at a programme specifically organised or sometimes at MLA's Camp Office. But this time around, the Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar has moved out of the box and has personally visited the beneficiaries' houses and handed over the cheques to them.

MLA Sunke Ravishankar on Monday launched a new trend in his constituency. Instead of asking the beneficiaries to attend the cheques distribution programme, he directly visited the houses of beneficiaries and handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in various parts of Ramagundam mandal.

Ravishankar visited the houses of 15 beneficiaries of Gopalraopet village in the mandal and handed over cheques along with jute bag gift containing a saree, vermillion and kumkum packets.

The legislator was given a warm welcome by the villagers by giving 'harathi' and applying tilak.

After distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques, the MLA also had breakfast in a beneficiary's house and tea in another beneficiary's house. On this occasion, he had handed over financial assistance of Rs 15.1 lakh to 15 beneficiaries at a rate of Rs 1,00,116 to each beneficiary.

Addressing the media, Ravishankar said that the Telangana state government was the only one in the country to provide financial assistance for the conduct of marriage of poor women and reduce burden on parents.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned as maternal uncle of girl child by providing marriage assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to conduct the marriage under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarrak scheme.