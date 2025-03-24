‘Chor’ sitting in CM’s chair, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Revanth Reddy by criticising that a ‘thief’ was sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that there was no fault of the people in the party’s defeat, alleging that hatred was instilled against KCR to change the minds of the public.

Speaking at a BRS workers’ meeting in Karimnagar, Rama Rao emphasised that it is a historical necessity for BRS to win again for the welfare of Telangana’s people. He urged the party workers to attend the Warangal meeting on April 27 in large numbers and silence those claiming that BRS is finished.

The BRS leader claimed that the party was very strong in Karimnagar. There is a sentiment attached to Karimnagar for K Chandrashekar Rao. It is believed that any programme started from here becomes a super hit. After forming the BRS party, the first public meeting, ‘Simhagarjana’, was held by KCR on May 17, 2001, at SRR Grounds in Karimnagar, breathing life into the Telangana movement. When YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister and the then PCC president mocked, ‘Where is Telangana?’ KCR resigned in response, and Karimnagar showed its strength by electing him with a margin of two lakh votes.

Rao said that Karimnagar’s soil does not tolerate injustice, discrimination, or irregularities; it always stands up to them. For the past 15 months, BRS has been making the ruling party sweat and showing how an opposition should function. “When times are bad, even earthworms act like cobras, and village lions roar like cinematic heroes—we have no choice but to witness it. BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin; both are enemies of Telangana’s interests,” said Rao.

KTR said wherever you go to Telangana; you see tears in the eyes of farmers. People say life was good when KCR was in power, but it has become unbearable since Congress took over. Crops are drying up across Telangana. Without Rythu Bandhu, farmers are suffering. With no loan waivers, farmers are wearing out their slippers running around banks. They now remember KCR. “BRS will undoubtedly return to power. We will not spare anyone harassing BRS workers. Even if they retire and flee to another country, we will bring them back and settle all scores. There’s no question of staying quiet. It was one reckoning earlier; from now on, it’s a new reckoning,” said KTR.