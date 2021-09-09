Choutuppal: Haritha Haram is for people, says CMO Special Chief Secretary

Choutuppal( Yadadri-Bhongir): CMO special chief secretary, A Shanta KumariWednesday visited Dandu Malkapur village of Choutuppal mandal in the district. She inspected the premises of the apparel park and planted saplings.

She inquired about the watering of plants with the local sarpanch. She expressed happiness over the growth of planted saplings along the roads of the apparel park. Later in the day, she also visited Palle Prakruthi vanam and nurseries in the village. Speaking on the occasion, she said that all the plants required for next year's Haritha Haram program must be grown in local nurseries and added that all kinds of plants should be grown locally to avoid buying of saplings from outside. "We are planning to set up Yadadri Model Plantation (Miyawaki) of Thangeduvanam of Lakkaram village in the mandal , throughout the state", she said. She stressed on the need for participation of people in Haritha Haram to make the program a grand success.

As a part of the program , Shantha Kumari conducted a review meeting on Haritha Haram with officials of the forest department office in Choutuppal and made several suggestions to officials.

State chief conservation officer of the forest department MJ Akbar, additional district Collector Deepak Tiwari, district forest officer Venkateshwar Reddy, DRDO Mandadi Upender Reddy, TSIIC officials Sharda, Nagraj, Sarpanch Eluvarthi Yadagri, MPP Taduri Venkatreddy, Municipal Chairman Venreddy Raju and others participated in the meeting.