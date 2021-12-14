choutuppal: Oxen bring 'Akhanda' joy to their owner

choutuppal: Krishnudu and Arjunudu belonging to Nune Srinivas from Choutuppal took part in a few scenes at the beginning and end of the film 'Akhanda'

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): An oxen pair got name and fame, after starring along with actor Balakrishna in the film 'Akhanda.' It got a chance to play a key role at the beginning and the climax of the movie.

Krishnudu and Arjunudu belong to gaushala of Nune Srinivas from Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district. He said he was engaged in dairy profession and reared milch animals from the beginning. He bought the two oxen when they were around 16-months old at Konuru Angadi in Andhra Pradesh. They were named Krishnudu and Arjunudu and trained to help him in agriculture field. They are so intelligent and caring that they do many tasks, voluntarily, such as responding to his calls and picking up the 'kavadi' of the bullock cart.

While on some work to purchase cows near Ramoji Film City, he learnt that the 'Akhanda' unit was in need of two trained oxen to act in the movie. He immediately approached movie director Boyapati Srinu and showed him recorded videos of his oxen on his cell phone. Impressed by them, he was asked to take the animals to Film City. Boyapati examined the skills of oxen and informed that he would get back later. A few months later, he was told that he got the contract and he took Krishnudu and Arjunudu to the shooting spot.

The unit members took away the two oxen with them for a whole day and handed them over to him only after completing scenes with them. He could witness their acting only after the release of the film. The director and other crew members praised him for raising and training the oxen. He said that earlier he was known to very few persons in his native place Choutuppal, but his trained animals Krishnudu and Arjunudu made him a familiar person even across the State by deftly performing their roles in the Akhanda movie. He said he would not mind sending his animals for movie shootings if any offer came through.