Cigarettes worth Rs 2 lakh stolen in a store in Hyderabad

Burglars made away with Rs 2 lakh worth Cigarettes from a grocery store here at Shamshabad on Sunday night. The CC cameras installed around the shop showed that two burglars broke into Raja Rajeshwari kirana store in Madhuri Nagar in Shamshabad.



Based on the CCTV footage, the police launched a manhunt. According to the police, the burglars who arrived in a van entered the shop wearing a face masks and broke the shutter lock. Surprisingly, the burglars stole Cigarette cartons worth Rs 2 lakh and left.

However, the incident came to light on Monday morning when the shopkeeper went to store and found out the theft. The shopkeeper alerted the police about the theft who rushed to the spot and registered a case.