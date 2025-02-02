CII terms budget progressive, will accelerate economic growth

Hyderabad: Sai D Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana & Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said the Union Budget 2025-26 will accelerate India’s economic growth will strengthen labour intensive economy. He also said decreasing the tax burden on middle class will increase the consumption, increased expenditure on urban infrastructure will attract more investments. He also termed the budget as agriculture and MSMEs friendly budget and many proposed interventions will give a fillip to entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Anil Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, appreciated the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which be executed in collaboration with State governments and covering 100 districts. He also said it is a significant step forward in ensuring the long-term prosperity of our farmers and achieving growth in Agriculture sector. By addressing critical areas such as productivity, crop diversification, storage, irrigation, and credit, the scheme provides a comprehensive solution to the challenges facing Indian farmers today.

RS Reddy, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana and MD, Rachamallu Forgings opined that social welfare interventions for gig workers is a good move. Enhanced credit limits, streamlined compliance and regulatory ease, capacity building and skill development, support for exports for MSMEs, are poised to strengthen the ecosystem, make it more competitive and contribute to India’s economic growth.