CISF distributes grocery items in Hyderabad
Highlights
An endeavour to ease the distress of underprivileged and needy people during lockdown due to disastrous Covid-19 pandemic was undertaken by CISF Unit BHEL Hyderabad under the leadership of Dr. SPS Tomer, Commandant/CISF and A Chakravarthy, Asstt. Commandant, CISF
Hyderabad: An endeavour to ease the distress of underprivileged and needy people during lockdown due to disastrous Covid-19 pandemic was undertaken by CISF Unit BHEL Hyderabad under the leadership of Dr. SPS Tomer, Commandant/CISF and A Chakravarthy, Asstt. Commandant, CISF.
They were accompanied by BHEL Employees (Manam Group) headed by K V Prasad, AGM/TAB and G Surender, General Secretary, BHEL Community Centre and his team who distributed grocery items and vegetables to needy families residing at Lingampalli area.
The local residents applauded them for this humanitarian gesture.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story