CISF distributes grocery items in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An endeavour to ease the distress of underprivileged and needy people during lockdown due to disastrous Covid-19 pandemic was undertaken by CISF Unit BHEL Hyderabad under the leadership of Dr. SPS Tomer, Commandant/CISF and A Chakravarthy, Asstt. Commandant, CISF.

They were accompanied by BHEL Employees (Manam Group) headed by K V Prasad, AGM/TAB and G Surender, General Secretary, BHEL Community Centre and his team who distributed grocery items and vegetables to needy families residing at Lingampalli area.

The local residents applauded them for this humanitarian gesture.