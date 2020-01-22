Civic polls peaceful in erstwhile Nalgonda

Suryapet: The people of five municipalities in Suryapet district actively took part in elections and cast their votes along with their family members. Irrespective of caste and gender, a majority of eligible voters from young to old including differently-abled cast their voters. In 28 wards of Huzurnagar municipality, of the total number of 28,432 voters, as many as 24,484 voters utilised their right taking the poll percentage to 86.39. In 35 wards of Kodad municipality, of the total number of 53,922 voters, as many as 44,498 voters utilised their rights registering a poll percentage of 82.52. In 15 wards of Nereducherla municipality, of the total eligible 13,543 voters, as many as 10,700 voters cast their votes with 79.01 poll percentage. In 47 wards of Suryapet major municipality, of the total eligible voters of 96,664, as many as 79,744 voters cast their votes recording 82.50 poll percentage. In 15 wards of Tirumalagiri municipality, of the total eligible voters of 13,767, as many as 12,221 voters cast their votes registering 88.73 poll percentage.



Average poll percentage in five municipalities of Suryapet district was registered as 83.23 percentage. TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy along with his wife Kodad former MLA Padmavathi cast his vote at EV Reddy College located at 14 Ward in Kodad town.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with his wife Sunitha cast his vote in Suryapet. Meanwhile, the district police made elaborate security arrangements in all five municipalities on the day.

Except a few minor incidents, municipal elections in Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Nerducherla and Tirumalagiri municipalities concluded peacefully.





Speaking to the media, Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that TRS was going to sweep all municipalities in Suryapet district and 90 percent municipalities in the State, where as TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy opined that Congress would bounce back in the State by securing majority municipalities in Suryapet district and also in the State.

Chandur municipality creates a record with 92.01 poll percentage

Similarly, voting in seven municipalities of Nalgonda district started slowly during the first three hours and picked up after 11 am and registered an average poll percentage of 79.48 in the district by end of the polling.

In major municipalities Nalgonda and Miryalaguda, the poll percentage was recorded as 77.90 and 79.31 respectively, whereas in new municipalities Deverakonda recorded 83.10 poll percentage, Nandikonda 63.74, Halia 88.14, Chityal 89.75 and Chandur municipality created a record in the district with 92.01 percentage.





Along with his family members, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy cast his vote in Miryalaguda, whereas Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy along with his family members cast his vote in Nalgonda.

Tension prevailed in 32 Ward in Nalgonda municipality when a woman associated with BJP entered into argument with MLA Bhupal Reddy and when the police arrested six women in the name of fake voters during the checking. Minor incidents took place in Miryalaguda and Chityal town during the election.

District Collector Chandra Shekar along with election observer Korra Laxmi inspected several polling stations across the district.