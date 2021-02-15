Civic staff demolish steps, sunshade of shopping complex

Kodad (Suryapet): Municipal officials of Kodad town have demolished parapet wall of sunshade and steps of the shops of a shopping complex, belonging to BJP State leader Orsu Velangi Raju, with JCB on Monday.

Protesting the move of the municipal officials, local BJP leaders and cadre staged a dharna before Kodad police station. They alleged that the demolition done by municipal officials was politically motivated and atrocity against the saffron leaders for expressing support and solidarity to Tribals of Gurrambodu Tanda of Huzurnagar constituency.

Meanwhile, the municipal officials stated that the steps and parapet wall of sunshade of the shopping complex were demolished as it was constructed against the municipal norms.

BJP leader Orsu Velangi Raju is in Nalgonda jail on the charges of his involvement in the incident of stone pelting on police during the recent visit of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to Gurrambodu Thanda of Huzurnagar constituency in the district.