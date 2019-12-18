Civil Supplies Department procures 1.85 lakh MT paddy from Bhongir farmers

Yadadri-Bhongir: Commissioner of Civil Supplies department B Satyanarayana Reddy instructed the officials concerned not to send any farmer with empty hands without purchasing their paddy. On Wednesday, he visited the paddy procurement centre set up at the new Agriculture market in Bhongir.



Speaking on the occasion, he said earlier farmers used to dry their paddy in their fields, but nowadays, they were bringing the paddy directly to market to sell their produce. He instructed the officials to buy the paddy from farmers at procurement centres irrespective of their native places.

For Kharif season, the district officials has procured 1.85 lakh metric tonnes paddy as against the target of 2.88 lakh metric tonnes and the rest was stored by farmers, he informed.

Of the total payments, Rs 335 crore was given to 27,720 farmers who sold their paddy at the procurement centers in the district. Later, he examined the moisture and the weighing machines at the procurement centre.

District Collector Anita Ramachandran, Joint Collector Ramesh, District Civil Supplies Officer Venkat Reddy, Brahmmam, MPP N Nirmala, ZPTC B Mallaiah and others were present during the Commissioner's visit.