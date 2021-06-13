CJ NV Ramana: There Has Been A Small Change Made In Chief Justice Yadadri Visit

There have been minor changes made in the program of Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana's Yadadri visit. It is postponed to Tuesday on the occasion of NV Ramana's father death anniversary which falls on Monday. According to the sources, Chief Justice will visit Yadadri on Tuesday morning. It is learned that Chief Minister KCR had asked Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana to visit the Yadadri Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Government sources said that Justice NV Ramana had to visit the Yadadri temple on Monday with the invitation of the Telangana Chief Minister KCR. However, due to personal reasons, the event was postponed to the next day. Justice NV Ramana, who is visiting the state for the first time after taking charge as CJI, will offer prayers to Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Earlier on Sunday, it was learned that Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and CM KCR would accompany the CJI.

However, on Tuesday, he will first visit the Swami in Balalayam and take part in special pujas. The newly constructed main temple will then be inspected. In the wake of the CJI visit, Minister Jagadish Reddy and government whip Gongidi Sunita reached Yadadri on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements along with the district administration and YTDA officials.

Meanwhile, another Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav met Chief Justice NV Ramana at his residence in SR Nagar. Minister Talsani honoured the CJI with a shawl as he came to Hyderabad for the first time after taking the charge as CJI. Minister Talasani invited Chief Justice to visit Bulkampeta Ellamma temple too.