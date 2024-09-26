Live
Cleanliness drive at Alampur court
Gadwal: A spart of the Swachh Bharat initiative, a cleanliness drive was conducted on Wednesday on the premises of Alampur court. The event was led by Alampur Judge Kamalapuram Kavitha, Bar Association president Melipeddi Suresh Kumar, public prosecutor Karthik, and advocates Timmareddy, Gavvala Srinivasulu and Venkatesh, along with police personnel and court staff.
During the event, Judge Kavitha, along with other advocates, staff members, and police, took part in sweeping and cleaning the surroundings. Weeds were removed, and garbage from the court building was cleared. Speaking on the occasion, the judge urged the staff and litigants to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings. Suresh Kumar mentioned that following the High Court’s orders, the Swachh Bharat programme would be conducted under the supervision of Judge Kavitha for a span of 10 days. As part of this, a special cleaning activity would be organised each day, focusing on different sections of the court premises.