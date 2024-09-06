CM aims to turn TG into AI Hub

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Telangana is ready to develop an AI Hub in the Future City and invited the global tech companies and investors to join hands with his government to promote their AI technological innovations from Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the two-day Global AI Summit at the HICC in the city on Thursday. The CM said the role of technology and innovation is significant to bring a transformation in society. “We should not expect a change without technological development. The invention of train and engine has brought revolutionary changes in the world. The entire world has completely transformed after the technology for making aeroplane was invented,” he said. “Similarly, the innovation of generation of electricity, electric bulb, TV, camera, computer played an important role in transforming the world to another level. Our generation is fortunate that we are having access to television, computers, internet and mobile phones and enjoying the technological benefits,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said artificial intelligence was the best innovation in the world of technology today. Some apprehensions and uncertainty are common when a new technology is invented, he said, adding that the new technology and its impact on our lives are being analysed and a fear of losing jobs is also common. “History says we could not go along with the industrial revolution in the past. Except the city of Hyderabad, no other city is fully prepared to promote the establishment of industries. We all should think about the future of India and accept the challenges to create a bright future for the next generation,” he said, adding that his government was committed to promote research into artificial intelligence.

There was no need to suspect government's sincerity to leverage the power of artificial intelligence, he added. Revanth said the government has already taken a slew of measures for the use of artificial intelligence. Wanted to lay a strong foundation for our future in the field of artificial intelligence, he said.

Telangana AI Mission - T-AIM in partnership with NASSCOM will assist the government in implementing the AI framework in Telangana. The government will move forward to develop innovations in AI in coordination with the industry. This Global AI Summit is a testimony that the city of Hyderabad will become an AI Hub soon.