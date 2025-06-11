CM brainstorms with Cong brass to finalise portfolios

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a crucial meeting on state Cabinet expansion and finalisation of portfolios with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi.

During the two-hour long meeting, the issues like new appointments for TPCC executive, filling of nominated posts, SC categorization and caste enumeration were discussed, besides Cabinet expansion, allocation of portfolios to new ministers.

In the wake of the latest Cabinet expansion in Telangana, there was a discussion on changes in the portfolios of some existing ministers. As some senior ministers are holding multiple key portfolios, there was also a discussion on the transfer of some portfolios to others. On June 9, the Congress high command announced new office-bearers for TPCC. These appointments were made while keeping in mind various caste dynamics in the state and loyalty to the party. In this backdrop, the Chief Minister discussed with the party’s national leadership the need for filling up the vacant posts of chairpersons of various corporations to do justice to those who were not given any posts.

Revanth Reddy also put forth a proposal to organise two public meetings in the state to create awareness among people about the SC categorization and caste census.

He invited senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Kharge to these meetings. Even though dates are yet to be finalised, Medak and Suryapet have been chosen as venues for holding rallies and public meetings on SC categorisation and caste survey respectively. The issues such as filling up the posts of four working presidents, local body elections, and strengthening the Congress party in the state came up for discussion during the meeting, sources said.

The meeting also focused on a broader reshuffling or redistribution of portfolios to streamline governance and align it with party expectations. Some ministers are said to have expressed dissatisfaction over existing assignments, prompting the high command to step in.