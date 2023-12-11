CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!

Live
It is reported that the government intends to shift the CM camp office from Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan to MCRHRD
Hyderabad: The Congress party, which came to power in Telangana with a clear majority, focused on governance. Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, many administrative steps are being taken. In this order, it is reported that the government intends to shift the CM camp office from Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan to MCRHRD.
Praja Bhavan continues to be the CM's camp office since the formation of Telangana. However, it seems that the government is thinking of shifting the CM's camp office to another place as the Praja Darbar is being held there.
It seems that the government has ordered the authorities to change the MCRHRD to the block on the mound and examine the feasibility.
After the meeting with MCRHRD and senior government officials on Monday, the CM is likely to take a final decision on the relocation of the camp office. In this order, CM Revanth Reddy visited MCRHRD on Sunday. He inquired about the training programmes given to the employees.
Closer to CM residence
If the CM camp office is moved to MCRHRD, it will be very close to Revanth Reddy's residence. CM's residence is in Peddamma Gudi area of Jubilee Hills. At present he is going to other places from there.
If the camp office is shifted to MCRHRD then the distance will reduce a lot. As MCRHRD has a large area, it also has adequate facilities. It is reported that the government thinks that it will be convenient in every way if it is established there.