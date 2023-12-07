CM-designate to seek blessings of Peddamma, pray at Nampally Dargah

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy like his predecessor also believes in vastu and is a man of sentiments. Before starting any important work, he visits Peddamma Temple and after offering prayers he goes to Nampally Dargah. In tune with this sentiment, on Thursday, he would first offer prayers at the temple, garland the statue of Indira Gandhi at Khairtabad on way to Nampally Dargah and would then go to LB Stadium.

He would be signing the first file to implement the six guarantees given by the Congress during the poll campaign and a file giving government jobs to a young dwarf unemployed graduate from Nampally. She is also among the invitees. Though the stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 the party is expecting almost twice the capacity of people. In view of this, police have imposed strict traffic restrictions around the stadium. Even some of his admirers from Andhra Pradesh have come to witness the swearing-in ceremony. After the ceremony, Revanth would drive down straight to the Secretariat and take charge in the sixth floor of the building where CMO is located. Interestingly, in May this year Revanth Reddy who had gone to the Secretariat to meet the municipal administration and principal secretary Arvind Kumar to file an RTI application was stopped by the police and was asked to make an appointment.

Revanth later alleged that the state government had given a tender to a Mumbai-based company to collect toll tax on the Outer Ring Road for mere Rs 246 crore.

He said once Congress comes to power, it would order an inquiry into all tenders called for by the BRS government.



After assuming charge in the Secretariat, Revanth would sign the first file pertaining to women empowerment. He would be in the Secretariat till 5 pm and would go around the entire building visiting all the departments.

Meanwhile, the employees of Secretariat were seen to be in a mood of celebration as the government had lifted all restrictions which were in vogue so far. They assured their best of cooperation to the new government. They hoped that under the new dispensation, they would be able to meet the concerned minister or Secretary regarding departmental problems without any restrictions and surveillance.