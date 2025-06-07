CM extends Eid greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslim fraternity on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid ul Azha) festival which is being celebrated as a symbol of sacrifice. The Chief Minister remembered that Muslims all over the world celebrate Bakrid in memory of one of the Islam prophets Ibrahim Assalam, who announced his readiness to sacrifice his son obeying the orders of Almighty Allah.

Bakrid festival reflects the unwavering devotion and sacrifice of the prophets, CM Revanth Reddy said, adding that the festival also professes a great message to humanity that people should lead a happy life on the right path without fearing the problems faced in life and repose faith in God. The CM observed that there is no greater charity than sharing what one has with others.