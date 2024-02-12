CM is under sway of Andhra intellectuals, rue BRS netas

Hyderabad: Alleging that there is some effect of Andhra intellectuals on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, several BRS leaders on Sunday urged him not touch the Telangana emblem or the party would take up a movement against it.

Addressing a press conference here at party office, Telangana Bhavan, along with party leaders Roop Singh, Rakesh Reddy, B Vinod Kumar said that being in post of the CM, Reddy was creating conspiracies to hide the history of Telangana by bringing to light proposal to change the State symbols. He said the Kakatiyas ruled the entire south India in the 11th and 12th centuries. The Kakatiyas did not come from the royal families, but worked for the poor.

The CM had said that the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, would be removed as State symbols. Vinod Kumar said after independence the three lions on the Sarnath Stupa and the Ashoka Chakra symbols were the symbol of India. Were these not symbol of monarchism, he asked, adding the party will not sit silent, but take up a movement against the government’s move.

“After forming Andhra Pradesh by adding the Telangana region, the Andhras wanted to wipe out Telangana language, slang, agriculture and history of Telangana. Now Reddy is doing the same,” said Vinod, reminding that historians say the Kakatiyas belong to the Angarana BC caste. Don’t know why Reddy wants to change the name TG as well. He urged ministers to oppose the move of the CM.