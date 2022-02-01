CM KCR announces Rs 1 crore, house plot for Sakini Ramachandraiah

After Kinnera Mogulaiah, another Padma Shri awardee from state has been announced with a house site and Rs 1 crore cash for Sakini Ramachandraiah by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.



The Chief Minister met Sakini Ramachandraiah at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and lauded him for preserving and promoting Adivasi's great art form. Rao added that Sakini Ramachandraiah was awarded with Padma Shri announced in recognition of his efforts.



The CM asked Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao to coordinate with Ramachandraiah and make necessary arrangements for identification of house site as well as oversee the construction of the house.



K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced a house site and Rs 1 crore for Padma Shri awardee and Gussadi artisan Kanakaraju at his native constituency. Padma Shri was announced for Kanakarju last year.



