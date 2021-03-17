CM KCR assures 100 per cent farm loan waiver

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has clarified that the farm loan waiver in the state would be done for 100 per cent. "The government has done a lot and what has been said in the assembly was a little," Rao said in the third day of the assembly budget session.

During the thanks giving speech to the governor, the Chief Minister said that the government has waived the loan of farmers below Rs 25,000 and the remaining will be listed out by the finance minister Harish Rao. "There is no farm loan waiving in the Congress-ruled states and no power offered for free to the farmers," he said. He continued that the TRS government has offered free 24-hour power supply to the farmers.

"The government is liberal to farmers and is cultivating 52 lakh acres in Yasangi," the CM said adding that many things will be known during Harish Rao's speech tomorrow.

The CM said that there used to be poly houses in 128 acres and it has been increased to 1300 acres at present. "The government is also providing 75 per cent subsidy and also distributed drip equipment to six lakh acres," the CM said.





Responding to the rise in the COVID-19 positive in the state, the Chief Minister said the government is taking all the measures curb the spread of the virus. "The incident of students in social welfare schools contracting the virus has been brought to the notice and reviewed," he said.