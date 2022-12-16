CM KCR busy meeting leaders, visitors & public representatives

Hyderabad: A day after the launch of the BRS party office in New Delhi, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spent the entire day busy meeting party leaders, visitors and public representatives.

Wishes continued to pour in for BRS president from different quarters. Along with thousands of party leaders and activists who came from Telangana for the opening of the BRS national office, hundreds of leaders of farmers' associations came from North and the surrounding areas to KCR's official residence at Tughlaq Road. It was crowded with people.

The BRS chief greeted every supporter and activist who came to congratulate him by name and took photos with them. On the historical occasion of TRS becoming BRS as a national party, fans were seen taking photos with their favourite leader and extending their wishes. Keeping their memories of Delhi, they returned here with renewed enthusiasm.