CM KCR congratulates MLC Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi award

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated TRS MLC, lyricist and poet Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi awards for 2021. Venkanna was chosen for the award for his poems 'Vallanki Talam'.

The Sahitya Akademim announced its annual Sahitya Awards in 20 languages today. The awards which were reccommended by jury members in 20 languages were approved by the executive board of Akademi under Chairmanship of Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, president, Sahitya Akademi.

On learning the news, the Chief Minister congratulated Goreti Venkanna for getting the prestigious award. "It's a great honour for Venkanna to receive the award for his poems 'Vallanki Talam," the Chief Minister said in a statement. The CM said that Venkanna's literature explained the problems of people in their daily life with a touch of social philosophy to the mankind.

తెలంగాణ మట్టి వాసనలను తన సాహిత్యం ద్వారా గోరెటి వెంకన్న విశ్వవ్యాపితం చేశారు. తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమ సమయంలో కవిగా తన సాహిత్యం ద్వారా గొప్ప పాత్ర పోషించారు. గోరెటి సాహిత్యానికి దక్కిన ప్రతిష్టాత్మక సాహితీ గౌరవం, తెలంగాణ మట్టి మనిషి జీవనతాత్వికతకు దక్కిన గౌరవం: సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 30, 2021



