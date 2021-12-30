  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR congratulates MLC Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi award

CM KCR congratulates MLC Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi award
x

CM KCR congratulates MLC Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi award

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated TRS MLC, lyricist and poet Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi awards for 2021. Venkanna was chosen for the award for his poems 'Vallanki Talam'.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated TRS MLC, lyricist and poet Goreti Venkanna on being chosen for Sahitya Akademi awards for 2021. Venkanna was chosen for the award for his poems 'Vallanki Talam'.

The Sahitya Akademim announced its annual Sahitya Awards in 20 languages today. The awards which were reccommended by jury members in 20 languages were approved by the executive board of Akademi under Chairmanship of Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, president, Sahitya Akademi.

On learning the news, the Chief Minister congratulated Goreti Venkanna for getting the prestigious award. "It's a great honour for Venkanna to receive the award for his poems 'Vallanki Talam," the Chief Minister said in a statement. The CM said that Venkanna's literature explained the problems of people in their daily life with a touch of social philosophy to the mankind.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X