CM KCR convenes meeting with irrigation officials

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File/Photo)

  • CM K Chandrasekhar rao convenes meeting with irrigation officials
  • The Chief Minister is said to have been discussing on the notification from Krishna and Godavari river boards

After a release of gazette notification from the central government on the jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari river boards, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with irrigation officials on Friday.

Engineers, lawyers and other officials were present in the meeting.

It is learned that the Chief Minister is said to have been discussing on the notification from Krishna and Godavari river boards and the future action plan to be followed. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Irrigation department principal secretary Rajath Kumar was also present in the meeting.


