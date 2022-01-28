CM KCR directs officials not to spare anyone in drugs case

In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on drug menace, the CM directed the officials to think innovatively on eradicating drugs. "Everyone should contribute to wipe out the drug usage and it is possible when it was transformed into a social movement," the CM said.

In a high-level meeting held at Pragati Bhavan today, the CM instructed the police and excise officials to bring in creative programmes for mobilization among the people. He asked the officials to hire a well-trained staff and also directed to set up a counter intelligence cell. "The department of drug control should work vigorously. Encourage the staff who excel in work for which the government will also extend its hand for providing enough funds and do not spare anyone in controlling the menace," the CM said, adding that the recommendations from the leaders in case of criminals should be rejected.

The meeting was attended by home ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy, MPs Bibi Patil, Kavitha Naik, CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagat, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Hyderabad CP CV Anand, Home department principal secretary Ravi Gupta and others were present.