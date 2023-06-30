CM KCR distributes Pattas of Podu lands Asks police to withdraw cases on tribals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the police officials to withdraw the cases imposed on the tribals in the wake of government handing over the podu lands to them.

The chief minister distributed pattas of Podu lands to the tribals during his tour of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday. The beneficiaries were given pattadar pass books. The CM also gave away cheques under Rythu Bandhu for the podu lands.

The chief minister said that the distribution will be completed with a couple of days. This is a special day. Over 4 lakh acres of land is being given. There are non tribals also. There is a process which takes some time. The CM directed the officials to withdraw the cases since the government itself had given land. For the three phase power, the CM directed the chief secretary to provide funds immediately.

No one even dreamt of a collectorate coming in Asifabad. "You have worked in Telangana agitation supporting the separate state," said the CM.

The CM said that two parameters can show the growth of Telangana which are per capita income and per capita power consumption which was highest in the country.

The CM said that because of the development in health sector, there were no adverse reports on the health of the tribals in agency areas.

Telangana is the only state to provide 24 hours power for all sectors and the credit for this goes to energy department. If the employees show the same spirit, Telangana will be number one in all the fields.