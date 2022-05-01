CM KCR extends May Day greetings

Hyderabad: State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended International Labour Day greetings to all the working people in Telangana. CM KCR stated that the government draws inspiration from May Day and implements new welfare and development programmes for workers in the State. It is to mention here that the government is generating revenue by implementing the new industrial policies and receiving applause.

