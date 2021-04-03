CM KCR for Hyderabad-like progress in adjoining districts, too

Adarsh Nagar: Aiming to promote them as best destinations for living, the Telangana State government has decided to give a facelift to Rangareddy and Medchal and Malkajigiri districts by improving the civic amenities on a par with Hyderabad city.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday constituted a nodal agency under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to chalk out plans integrated development and for finding permanent solutions to the problems of people in Rangareddy, Medchal and Malkajgiri districts, which are developing fast and are integrating with the Hyderabad city.

KCR held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on finding permanent solutions to the problems in Rangareddy, Medchel and Malkajgiri districts adjoining Hyderabad city and to implement an integrated plan for the development of infrastructure in these areas.

The CM said that all the Assembly segments, municipalities and other important towns in these districts should have various amenities like integrated veg and non-veg markets, town halls, proper roads, sound infrastructure for power, drinking water, cleanliness, sewerage and drainage. He also asked officials to find permanent solutions to traffic, floods, etc.

"Hyderabad is becoming a cosmopolitan city. Rangareddy, Medchal and Malkajgiri districts, which are part of Hyderabad, are also developing fast. To keep pace with the changing times and the needs, there is a need to keep the plans for the integrated development of the municipalities, corporations in these areas.

A comprehensive plan should be prepared for the integrated development of these districts along with Hyderabad," said the CM. He also said satellite townships should be developed on fast-track and they should enhance Hyderabad map in a qualitative manner. "I am sure this will happen," he exuded confidence.