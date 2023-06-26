CM KCR for Maharashtra today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with his big contingent of leaders including ministers and MLAs, would be visiting Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday.

The BRS chief is slated to visit Vithal Rukmini Temple at Pandharpur and Shakti Peeth Tulja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv Nagar and take part in party meetings.

KCR has invited ministers, MLAs, MLCs and others for breakfast on Monday morning and after that he would be leaving for Sholapur in a huge convoy of vehicles. He would reach Sholapur by evening and would meet some leaders from Maharashtra and weavers’ families, who had migrated from Telangana to Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, the BRS chief would be leaving for Pandharpur and would perform special pooja in the temple of Lord Vithal Rukmini. During his visit to the temple town, senior political leader from Sholapur Bhagirath Bhalke and a few others would join the BRS.



During his return journey, KCR would visit the famous Shakti Peeth Sri Tulja Bhavani Temple at Tuljapur in Dharashiv Nagar (Osmanabad) district and perform special pooja.