CM KCR gave self-respect to tribals: Gongidi Sunitha

Bommala Ramaram(Yadadri- Bhongir): Aler MLA and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha said that Telangana government has brought light in the lives of tribals with many welfare schemes and innovative programmes unlike anywhere else in the country.

Sunitha was the chief guest at a Tribal Day event organised as part of Telangana Girijanotsavam conducted as part of decennial celebrations of State formation. On this occasion, she garlanded the portrait of Sevalal Maharaj and performed puja according to tribal traditions.

Addressing the gathering, she said that KCR is the leader who gave self-respect to tribals who were being suppressed for decades in the State. Today tribals are educated and are excelling in employment, business and political fields. CM KCR deserves the credit for recognising Tandas as Gram Panchayats and making tribals a key part of the State power, she added.

She informed that the State government is implementing several programmes in the fields of employment, education, sports etc so that the self-esteem of tribal children can be enhanced.

The KCR government is working tirelessly for the welfare of tribals. The BRS government built Banjara Bhawan in the name of Sant Sewalal Maharaj in the heart of Hyderabad city, in the most expensive area, to boost their self-esteem.

The tribals should come together and work in mutual coordination with perseverance beyond the parties and participate in the development of Aler constituency, she said.