CM KCR, governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the latter's death anniversary.

He said as the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi had become a role model to the world by showing a new path of freedom struggle having the weapons as prayer, pleading and protesting.

The CM hailed the Mahatma for initiating the freedom struggle through non-violence and Satyagraha. The death anniversary of Mahatma was being observed as the Martyrs Day keeping in view the way he sacrificed his entire life for the country, he remembered.

He said the life of Mahatma Gandhi would show the ultimate victory of truth forever.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad. Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya, assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, minister KT Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLAs also paid tributes at the Bapu Ghat.