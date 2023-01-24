CM KCR-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cold war casts shadow over Republic Day fete

Hyderabad: Where will the Republic Day celebrations be held in Telangana is the big question mark. It appears that the continuing cold war between the government and Raj Bhavan will be impacting the celebrations badly.

After Telangana state was formed the state government chose to hold the celebrations at Public Gardens. But in 2022, citing the Covid-19 restrictions, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold the R-Day function at Pragathi Bhavan. As differences between the government and Raj Bhavan had begun, the Governor was not invited. Normally on R-Day Governor delivers her speech during the official ceremony.

Following this the Governor organised parallel celebrations at Raj Bhavan and read out her own speech. Though there are no Covid restrictions the government this time is unlikely to hold it at Public Gardens as so far no arrangements have been made. Sources said that KCR would hold the brief celebration at Pragathi Bhavan.

On the other hand the Raj Bhavan is also making arrangements for flag hoisting and Governors speech in Raj Bhavan. This would be followed by at home function to be hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the evening. It is learnt that like last year, this year too no one from the government would participate in the at home programme.

This cold war between the CM and the Governor will also have its impact on the Budget session of the State Assembly. The government had not prorogued the State Assembly for past one and half years and hence this would be the second consecutive budget session which would be treated as part of the ongoing session of the State Assembly. Hence there is no need for the Governor to give her address, the officials claim. But this situation, the governor had recently remarked was unique and no where in the country the session of the State Assembly has been kept alive. Even Parliament session is prorogued at the end of every session.