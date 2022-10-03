CM KCR greets people on 'Saddula Bathukamma'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of 'Saddula Bathukamma', the last day of the State festival - Bathukamma.

The CM said villages and towns are filled with a unique cultural atmosphere, surrounded by beautiful nature of ponds with copious water, green crop fields in the nine-day-long dance festivities by girls and boys.

KCR said the steps taken by the government to celebrate the Bathukamma festival, which culminates in welcoming the auspicious Vijaya Dasami, have been successful. He thanked everyone who contributed to the successful conduct of celebrations. The CM prayed to Goddess to bless the State with prosperity and all people to live happily and peacefully.