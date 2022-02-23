CM KCR inaugurates Mallanna Sagar reservoir in Siddipet

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated Mallanna Sagar reservoir that was built as a part of Kaleshwaram project. The CM along with the ministers Harish Rao, Srinivas Goud, Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao performed a special puja at the reservoir before releasing the water into Mallanna Sagar on the Tukkapur surge pool.



With the opening of Mallanna Sagar reservoir, all the reservoirs on the main trunk of KLIS were completed.

Mallanna Sagar reservoir is touted to be as the biggest reservoir in Kaleshwaram project with a water storage capacity of 50 tmc. The reservoir provides irrigation water to 15.70 lakh acres in North and Southern regions of the state. Eight pumps were set up each having a capacity of 43 MW.

The reservoir is termed as the biggest reservoir after SRSP project. In the future, 30 tmc of water will be allocated for the drinking water supply to people in Hyderabad. Apart from meeting the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and Secunderabad as well as other surrounding districts, 16 tmc of water from Mallanna Sagar water will also be used for the industrial needs of Telangana.