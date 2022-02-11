CM KCR inaugurates new collectorate complex in Jangaon

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated new collectorate complex in Jangaon. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyvati Rathod, MPs, district MLAs and collector were present.



Spread across 25 acres, the collectorate complex has been built at a cost of Rs 58.20 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the CM recalled the poor condition of district before the formation of state and said that Jangaon district has developed in all forms.

"Prof Jayashankar and I were upset by looking at the miserable conditions in the district. We halted at Bacchanapet for a meeting when proceeding from Siddipet to Warangal. Many elderly people attended the meeting poured their woes stating that the district has been suffering from drought and should walk for about four kilometres to fetch water. But now, after achieving the statehood, the government is moving forward as planned and completely without corruption," the CM said.

He also asked the employees not to worry about little things. "The government stood by the employees during Telangana movement and now we are supporting them in all possible ways. Now, the employees are financially stable. There will no drought in Warangal and Telangana state. We are building a wonderful Telangana and it will still get better. There is development in many areas," he said.

After participating in the inauguration ceremony, the CM opened the newly built party office in Jangaon. He will later participate in the public meeting at Yaswanthpur.