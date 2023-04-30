Live
CM KCR inaugurates new Secretariat and signs important files
- CM KCR occupies his chamber on sixth floor after inaugurating the Secretariat on Sunday
- The respective department ministers congratulated him with bouquets. Some ministers even touched his feet as a mark of respect
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the newly built Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Sunday. The inauguration ceremony started with KCR seeking blessings from the scholars before unveiling the Secretariat stone plaque and followed by cutting the ribbon and entering the Secretariat in a battery car.
The CM sat on the sixth floor to sign some important files, while the respective department ministers congratulated him with bouquets. Some ministers even touched his feet as a mark of respect.
The new state-of-the-art Secretariat is a sprawling complex that houses multiple departments and offices.
